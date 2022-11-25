CBI files charge sheet in Delhi Excise policy scam case, say officials

New Delhi, November 25
The CBI on Friday filed its first charge sheet against seven accused in the Delhi excise policy scam case, officials said.
Those named in the charge sheet include two arrested businessmen, the head of a news channel, a Hyderabad-based liquor businessman, a Delhi-based liquor distributor and two officials of the excise department, they said.
The agency has kept the probe open, officials added.
