CBI files FIR against two NIA officials on extortion charges

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

The CBI has registered an FIR against suspended NIA Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishal Garg and an inspector into alleged extortion of Rs 60 lakh from three local residents in Manipur’s Imphal after threatening to implicate them in a false case.

In the FIR, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the CBI has alleged that the two accused officials of the NIA had summoned people on the pretext of questioning them but instead extorted money from them.

Last month, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, on the recommendation of NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta, had suspended Garg following a complaint of alleged bribery. The MHA is the cadre-controlling authority for IPS and NIA officers. In the FIR, the CBI has slapped Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 388 (extortion) of the IPC and several sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Garg and Inspector Md Rajib Khan.

The CBI registered the case after receiving a complaint, a copy of which is now part of the FIR, from Sudhanshu Shekhar Shukla, Deputy Superintendent, admin, NIA Headquarters, New Delhi.

“Information was received from sources that then Imphal SP Garg, along with Inspector Rajib Khan, was collecting a huge amount of money from residents of Manipur by threatening to falsely implicate them in NIA cases,” Shukla said in the complaint. The NIA officer said, “After receiving information, an internal inquiry was conducted in respect of allegations levelled against Garg and Khan.” “Inquiry has revealed that the NIA had registered an FIR in 2022 with allegations that active cadres of terrorist organisations were raising funds in Manipur,” he stated.