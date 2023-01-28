CBI files FIR in bank loan fraud case

New Delhi, January 27
The CBI has registered an FIR against telecom firm GTL for diverting substantial portion of the loan worth Rs 4,760 crore availed from a consortium of 24 banks led by IDBI Bank, officials said today.
The CBI has named the company, unidentified directors, public officials and vendors and accused them of criminal conspiracy and cheating.
