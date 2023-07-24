CBI gets nod to prosecute joint drugs controller

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 23

The CBI has received the government’s nod to prosecute CDSCO Joint Drugs Controller S Eswara Reddy for allegedly taking Rs 4 lakh bribe to waive the phase-3 trial of Biocon Biologics’ ‘Insulin Aspart’ injection, officials said.

It has also received the sanction against co-accused Animesh Kumar, Assistant Drugs Inspector. The CBI had also arrested Biocon Biologics’ associate vice-chief L Praveen Kumar, Synergy Network India Private Limited director Dinesh Dua, and Guljit Sethi.

