CBI gets nod to prosecute joint drugs controller

New Delhi, July 23
The CBI has received the government’s nod to prosecute CDSCO Joint Drugs Controller S Eswara Reddy for allegedly taking Rs 4 lakh bribe to waive the phase-3 trial of Biocon Biologics’ ‘Insulin Aspart’ injection, officials said.
It has also received the sanction against co-accused Animesh Kumar, Assistant Drugs Inspector. The CBI had also arrested Biocon Biologics’ associate vice-chief L Praveen Kumar, Synergy Network India Private Limited director Dinesh Dua, and Guljit Sethi.
