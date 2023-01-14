CBI gets nod to prosecute Lalu in land-for-job scam

New Delhi, January 13
The government has accorded sanction to the CBI to prosecute former Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the land-for-job scam and the same has been submitted before a special CBI court, officials said today.
Getting sanction to prosecute from the competent authority is a prerequisite for the special court to take cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the agency. The CBI had, on October 7 last year, filed a chargesheet against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with the alleged appointments in the Railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to his family.
Also named in the chargesheet are Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharti, former general manager of Central Railways Sowmya Raghvan and former CPO Railways Kamal Deep Mainrai.
“It has been found that the accused in conspiracy with the then GM, Central Railways, and CPO, Central Railways, engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives,” a CBI spokesperson had earlier said in a statement.
