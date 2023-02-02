CBI gets Rs 946 crore, allocation up 4.4%

New Delhi, February 1
The CBI has been allocated Rs 946 crore, nearly 4.4 per cent higher than the previous financial year. “The provision is for establishment-related expenditure of the CBI, which is entrusted with investigation and prosecution in corruption cases against public servants, private individuals, firms and other cases of serious crimes,” said the expenditure head of the Budget document.
