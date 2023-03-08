CBI grills Lalu for 5 hours over land-for-job 'scam'

New Delhi, March 7
The CBI today questioned former Railway Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad for nearly five hours in two sessions in the land-for-jobs scam. The case pertains to job aspirants allegedly getting employment in the Railways in lieu of land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family or their associates.
During the exercise, which was video-graphed, Lalu was confronted with some documents.
