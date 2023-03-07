CBI grills Rabri, puts Lalu on notice over job scam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 6

The CBI today questioned former Bihar CM Rabri Devi at her Patna residence in connection with the land-for-jobs scam. It has also issued summons to her husband and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad to appear for questioning here on Tuesday in connection with further probe into the scam, officials said.

Group D posts in Rlys The CBI has already filed a chargesheet in the case. A special court has summoned accused, including Lalu, his kin & others, on March 15

Probe team may seek additional papers related to ‘transfer of land’ in the name of Lalu’s kin in exchange for Group D jobs in the Railways during 2004-2009

Noting that there was no search or raid at the Patna residence of the former CM, the officials said the CBI had issued a notice to Rabri Devi following which she showed her availability on Monday and the team visited her residence for questioning in connection with the case.

Similar summons had also been issued to RJD supremo and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, they said.

The CBI has already filed a chargesheet in the case. The special court has summoned the accused, including Lalu, his family members and others, on March 15.

The officials said CBI investigators had kept the probe open into the alleged scam. The new round of questioning of Yadav family members was taking place in connection with “further investigation” into the case.

The probe team might also seek some additional documents related to the case of alleged transfer of land to them in exchange for appointments in Group D posts in the Railways during 2004-2009 from Lalu’s family, they said.

Meanwhile, Lalu’s son and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the CBI action was a result of his family’s “relentless opposition” to the BJP. “It is an open secret that probe agencies are acting against political opponents of the BJP and helping those who agree to align with that party,” he told reporters outside the Bihar Assembly, while claiming that his father had “no power” to provide employment in exchange for favours as the then Railway Minister.

Other parties such as the Congress and AAP too attacked the Central Government over the CBI action and alleged that the BJP wanted to “suppress” the voice of the Opposition.

“Rabri Devi ji is being harassed. Lalu Prasad ji and his family have been harassed for years because they did not bow down,” Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted.

In his reaction, AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said targeting and harassing Opposition leaders was wrong.

The BJP, however, asserted that the CBI was “doing its job as an independent agency” and Lalu was “reaping what he had sown”.

Former minister in the Bihar Government and senior BJP leader Nitin Nabin said, “Lalu’s brush with the CBI has been long. The fodder scam cases, in which he has been convicted, were lodged much before the BJP came into the picture.”

