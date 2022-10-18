 CBI grills Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for 9 hours : The Tribune India

CBI grills Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for 9 hours

Pressured to quit AAP: Sisodia after 9-hr questioning

CBI grills Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for 9 hours

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was quizzed by the CBI for over nine hours on Monday in connection with the excise policy 'scam'.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 17

The CBI today questioned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged scam in the formulation and execution of the excise policy, officials said.

Sisodia arrived at the agency’s headquarters here around 11.15 am and was taken straight to the first floor of the anti-corruption branch (ACB) for questioning. He left the CBI office around 8.45 pm after being questioned for more than nine hours.

After completing the formalities, the officials said, the AAP leader was questioned about the Delhi Government’s excise policy, his relations with other accused named in the FIR and documents seized during searches.

The CBI was also questioning Raghava Reddy, the son of YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, in the case, the officials said.

Before arriving at the CBI’s headquarters, Sisodia went to the AAP’s office in the morning from where he proceeded to Rajghat. A large number of his supporters gathered outside his residence and joined him on the way to the CBI office.

The Delhi Police had made tight security arrangements and prohibitory orders around Sisodia’s residence on the Mathura Road were in place, officials said.

The CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 others under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Delhi L-G VK Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy, which was brought out in November last year, the officials said.

After a case was registration, the CBI had conducted searches on the premises of Sisodia and opened his locker at a bank in Ghaziabad.

Delhi’s excise policy ‘scam’ in fine print

  • It was proposed in 2020 and implemented in Nov 2021
  • Earlier, four government corporations ran 475 of the city’s liquor stores
  • Under the new policy, 849 private liquor stores were opened
  • The Delhi Government claimed it would eliminate liquor mafia, increase revenue
  • July 8, 2022 Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar reported to L-G VK Saxena about irregularities and exchange of bribe money
  • It was alleged that Manish Sisodia took all decisions to execute the policy and that several Acts and rules were violated
  • It was claimed private players given ‘undue’ benefit of Rs 144 crore; loss to the government
  • July 22 L-G VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation
  • July 29 The new policy was withdrawn; reverted to the old one from September 1, 2022
  • Aug 17 The CBI registered an FIR, named Sisodia and 14 others as accused
  • Aug 19 The agency raided Sisodia’ residence, accessed his bank lockers on August 30
  • Aug 24 Enforcement Directorate registered a case under the PMLA
  • Sept 27 The CBI made the first arrest by apprehending AAP activist Vijay Nair
  • Sept 28 The ED arrested liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru; later, it conducted raids across 60 locations
  • Oct 10 The CBI arrested businessman Abhishek Boinpally

Wasn’t threatened

Manish Sisodia was grilled strictly on the basis of allegations mentioned in the FIR and evidence collected so far. He was not threatened during the questioning. It was carried out in a professional and legal manner. CBI

They told me to quit

CBI officials told me that if I did not quit, I would meet the same fate as that of Satyendra Jain. I told them that I was not into politics for any position, but for the welfare of people and improving the standard of education. Manish Sisodia, Delhi Dy CM

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #manish sisodia

