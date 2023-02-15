CBI interrogates Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in Delhi excise policy scam case

PTI

New Delhi, February 15

The CBI interrogated Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail here in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

The counsel said the investigation agency had moved an application before Special Judge MK Nagpal last Friday, and it was allowed.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) quizzed the politician on Monday following the court order, advocate Mohd Irshad said.

Jain is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money-laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

He, however, is not an accused in the excise scam case.