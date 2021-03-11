Excise Policy scam: CBI issues 'look out circular' against eight named in FIR

ED to look if PMLA case can be slapped | Probe Gujarat liquor scam: Manish Sisodia

Excise Policy scam: CBI issues 'look out circular' against eight named in FIR

Manish Sisodia talks to the media about the look out circular. PTI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 21

The CBI on Sunday issued a “look out circular” against eight persons named in the FIR over the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Editorial: The raid

No such circular has been issued against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, three bureaucrats and three former excise officials, who are also named in the FIR.

War of words intensifies

Probe Gujarat liquor scam

Despite prohibition, people are dying after consuming illicit liquor in Gujarat. — Manish Sisodia, Delhi Dy CM

Congress questions BJP’s role

An MP firm, a donor to the BJP, was given liquor licences in Delhi, but not named. — Anil Chaudhary, Congress Delhi chief

BJP drags KCR into controversy

  • BJP alleges family members of T’gana CM attended meetings on formulation of Delhi excise policy
  • KCR’s daughter ‘acted as conduit’ between liquor mafia and AAP govt, claims BJP MP Parvesh Verma

ED to look if PMLA case can be slapped

The CBI has given a copy of the FIR and other documents regarding the case to the Enforcement Directorate to look if a PMLA case can be made out, sources said. IANS

Earlier, Sisodia claimed a “look out circular” had been issued against him. “All your raids failed. You did not find anything incriminating. Now, you have issued a circular saying Manish Sisodia is not traceable. I am roaming freely in Delhi. Tell me where I have to come?” he tweeted.

After Sisodia’s claim, CBI officials said no such notice had been issued against him and other public servants as they “cannot leave the country without intimating the government”. CBI sources said the agency was scrutinising documents related to the case.

The FIR names nine private individuals. They are Vijay Nair, a former CEO of an entertainment firm; Manoj Rai, a former employee of Pernod Ricard; Amandeep Dhal, owner, Brindco Spirits; Sameer Mahendru, MD, Indospirit; Hyderabad-based Arun Ramchandra Pillai; and Manish Sisodia’s “close associates” Amit Arora, director, Buddy Retail, Gurgaon; Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey. Barring Rai, the circulars have been issued against all others. Meanwhile, politics over the alleged scam intensified with the BJP alleging that family members of K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana CM, attended meetings on the formulation of the new Delhi excise policy, which was implemented from November 17 last year and withdrawn after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the matter recently.

The Congress in a press conference demanded resignations of Sisodia and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain from the Cabinet and alleged BJP’s complicity in the “scam”.

Party’s Delhi chief Anil Chaudhary alleged a blacklisted company from Madhya Pradesh, a donor to the BJP, had been allotted liquor licences in Delhi under the new policy, but the CBI was not probing this firm.

The Congress also questioned the silence of BJP’s eight Delhi MLAs and seven MPs in the matter, with party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate noting, “When people were dying due to lack of oxygen in Delhi during the second Covid wave, AAP was busy framing a new excise policy and the BJP was silent. The Congress was the only one protesting.”

The CBI has booked 15 persons and entities in relation to alleged irregularities. On Friday, the agency raided 31 locations, including Sisodia’s official residence, and those of some Delhi government bureaucrats and businessmen linked to the alleged scam.

The CBI is mainly scanning two payments worth crores of rupees made allegedly to Sisodia’s aides by Indospirit owner Sameer Mahendru, one of the liquor traders accused of irregularities.

The FIR alleges that Sisodia’s “close aides” Amit Arora, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey diverted illegal pecuniary advantages garnered from new liquor licensees” to public servants in the dock.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sikh girl abducted, forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; massive protests erupt

2
Trending

Watch: Viral video shows woman manhandling, abusing security guard at society in Noida; arrested

3
Nation

25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach

4
Chandigarh

Road rage: 20-year-old stabbed to death in Chandigarh; 3 arrested

5
Punjab

Pathankot: Chakki rail bridge collapse a blessing in disguise for locals

6
Punjab

Protests in Pakistan as Sikh girl abducted, converted to Islam

7
Trending

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’

8
Haryana

Lt Col, 3 others arrested by CBI in Rs 22.48-lakh Ambala Cantt bribery case

9
Punjab

Punjab Police tighten security, conduct vehicle checks in Mohali ahead of PM Modi’s visit

10
Nation

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones

Don't Miss

View All
Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’
Trending

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding
Trending

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding

Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway
Trending

Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway

Will need more than Lord Krishna to win, British envoy takes pot shot at Manchester United
Sports

Will need more than Lord Krishna to win, British envoy takes potshots at Manchester United

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot
Nation

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot

Top News

Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India

Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India

The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...

Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain

Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain

The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...

Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joins their party

Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party

Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people

Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’

Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’

SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...

Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy

Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy

Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him

Cities

View All

Nephew’s wife, her paramour arrested for trader’s murder in Amritsar

Nephew’s wife, her paramour arrested for trader’s murder in Amritsar

AAP Khadoor Sahib MLA resents ‘failure’ to check drug menace

Govt employees, pensioners stage dharna outside Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO’s residence

Amritsar MSMEs grapple with rising interest rates, high inflation

Environmentalist PS Bhatti draws attention to sale of ‘khaini’

Started before polls, road metalling project stalled

Started before polls, road metalling project stalled in Goniana block

Release funds for Bathinda cancer hospital: Harsimrat Badal to Bhagwant Mann

Teachers unhappy, demand 'transparent' transfer policy in Punjab

Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy

Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy

Chandigarh fixes maximum speed limit of 25 km/hour while passing by schools/higher educational institutes/hospitals

Bikram Majithia appears before Mohali court

Youth stabbed to death in Chandigarh's Sector 22

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Bharat Bhushan Ashu stage protest outside Vigilance Bureau office in Mohali

Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joins their party

Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party

Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’

11-year-old girl student dies inside Gurugram school

Speeding truck kills 2 schoolchildren in Hoshiarpur’s Dasuya

2 schoolchildren killed as speeding truck runs them over in Hoshiarpur's Dasuya

Kapurthala-based carjacker couple nabbed for killing hired taxi driver

3 of family, driver killed as car rams into canter in Hoshiarpur

Rs 90L, 650-gm heroin seized in twin raids at peddler's houses in Jalandhar and Kapurthala

Covid cases on the rise in Jalandhar district, 953 +ve this month

8-yr-old’s body recovered from canal

Ludhiana: 8-yr-old's body recovered from canal

Women as young as 15 found pregnant in Ludhiana district, reveals survey

10 days left, Ludhiana civic body yet to upload list of reservoir sites

Irked over Ludhiana MC’s apathy, industrialists to repair roads on their own

Parking fee posters torn, Ludhiana civic body looks other way

Patiala civic body to send proposal to govt for changes in Heritage Street project

Patiala civic body to send proposal to govt for changes in Heritage Street project

Communal tension grips Rajpura, 300 cops on guard

Patiala: Health officers coerced to work into new set-up

Kabaddi player attacked in Sanour