Excise Policy scam: CBI issues 'look out circular' against eight named in FIR

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 21

The CBI on Sunday issued a “look out circular” against eight persons named in the FIR over the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

No such circular has been issued against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, three bureaucrats and three former excise officials, who are also named in the FIR.

War of words intensifies Probe Gujarat liquor scam Despite prohibition, people are dying after consuming illicit liquor in Gujarat. — Manish Sisodia, Delhi Dy CM Congress questions BJP’s role An MP firm, a donor to the BJP, was given liquor licences in Delhi, but not named. — Anil Chaudhary, Congress Delhi chief BJP drags KCR into controversy BJP alleges family members of T’gana CM attended meetings on formulation of Delhi excise policy

KCR’s daughter ‘acted as conduit’ between liquor mafia and AAP govt, claims BJP MP Parvesh Verma ED to look if PMLA case can be slapped The CBI has given a copy of the FIR and other documents regarding the case to the Enforcement Directorate to look if a PMLA case can be made out, sources said. IANS

Earlier, Sisodia claimed a “look out circular” had been issued against him. “All your raids failed. You did not find anything incriminating. Now, you have issued a circular saying Manish Sisodia is not traceable. I am roaming freely in Delhi. Tell me where I have to come?” he tweeted.

After Sisodia’s claim, CBI officials said no such notice had been issued against him and other public servants as they “cannot leave the country without intimating the government”. CBI sources said the agency was scrutinising documents related to the case.

The FIR names nine private individuals. They are Vijay Nair, a former CEO of an entertainment firm; Manoj Rai, a former employee of Pernod Ricard; Amandeep Dhal, owner, Brindco Spirits; Sameer Mahendru, MD, Indospirit; Hyderabad-based Arun Ramchandra Pillai; and Manish Sisodia’s “close associates” Amit Arora, director, Buddy Retail, Gurgaon; Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey. Barring Rai, the circulars have been issued against all others. Meanwhile, politics over the alleged scam intensified with the BJP alleging that family members of K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana CM, attended meetings on the formulation of the new Delhi excise policy, which was implemented from November 17 last year and withdrawn after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the matter recently.

The Congress in a press conference demanded resignations of Sisodia and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain from the Cabinet and alleged BJP’s complicity in the “scam”.

Party’s Delhi chief Anil Chaudhary alleged a blacklisted company from Madhya Pradesh, a donor to the BJP, had been allotted liquor licences in Delhi under the new policy, but the CBI was not probing this firm.

The Congress also questioned the silence of BJP’s eight Delhi MLAs and seven MPs in the matter, with party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate noting, “When people were dying due to lack of oxygen in Delhi during the second Covid wave, AAP was busy framing a new excise policy and the BJP was silent. The Congress was the only one protesting.”

The CBI has booked 15 persons and entities in relation to alleged irregularities. On Friday, the agency raided 31 locations, including Sisodia’s official residence, and those of some Delhi government bureaucrats and businessmen linked to the alleged scam.

The CBI is mainly scanning two payments worth crores of rupees made allegedly to Sisodia’s aides by Indospirit owner Sameer Mahendru, one of the liquor traders accused of irregularities.

The FIR alleges that Sisodia’s “close aides” Amit Arora, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey diverted illegal pecuniary advantages garnered from new liquor licensees” to public servants in the dock.