CBI lodges FIR against six in French visa scam

New Delhi: The CBI has registered an FIR against six persons, including two former employees of the French Embassy here, in connection with a case related to a French visa fraud. TNS
French auction house cancels sale of stolen idol
Chennai: Well-known international auctioning house Christie’s in France has halted the sale of a 500-year-old Nataraj idol, stolen from a Tamil Nadu temple in 1972, after the state police flagged the issue. PTI
Linking Aadhaar with voter I-card not must: Govt
New Delhi: The names of people not sharing Aadhaar number to link with voter identity card would not be struck off the voters’ list, the government said on Friday, noting that the exercise is voluntary. TNS
Tribute to martyrs
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy Vice-Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the occasion of Vijay Diwas on Friday. Tribune Photo
Water pact for Chandigarh
French connect: Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit (seated, extreme left) at the signing of an agreement between the Chandigarh MC and Agence Française de Développement for 24x7 water supply in the UT on Friday. PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
