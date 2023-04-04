CBI must go after corrupt without fear: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 3

Noting that the key responsibility of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is to free India of corruption, PM Narendra Modi has asserted that the country today does not lack political will to act against the menace and officers of the agency should go whole hog against the corrupt, no matter how powerful they are.

Prominent leaders facing CBI heat Manish Sisodia (excise ‘scam’) | Satyendar Jain (PMLA) | Jaswant Singh (loan ‘fraud’) | Lalu Prasad (job scam) | Tejashwi Yadav (job scam) | Robert Vadra (land deals) | P Chidambaram (INX Media, Aircel-Maxis deals) | Bhupinder Hooda (land ‘grab’ case)

Addressing a gathering at the diamond jubilee celebrations of the CBI, Modi said corruption was the biggest roadblock to democracy and justice and asked the agency not to get distracted by those trying to tarnish its image. He went on to add that people at large desired to see that no corrupt should be spared.

Hurdle in growth Corruption is not an ordinary crime, it snatches the rights of the poor and begets many other crimes. It is the biggest obstacle in the path of justice and democracy. Narendra Modi, PM

In a veiled attack on the Congress, the PM said no successive governments “ever tried to do anything to disrupt the corrupt ecosystem”. He said it was the resolve of his government to launch a crackdown on corruption. He asked the CBI to devise ways to fast-track its investigations against the corrupt because a languishing probe gave a sense of safety to the latter while the innocent kept suffering.

“Those who benefited from corruption for decades have created an ecosystem that attacks probe agencies. But the agencies should not be deterred by the power of the corrupt to tarnish their image,” he said.

The Prime Minister said while a discussion on trillion dollars referred to a strong economy these days, a decade ago, when the CBI celebrated its golden jubilee, such figures were used to describe scams in the country.

Giving further political colour to his speech, Modi said while internet banking and UPI today stood in stark contrast to the earlier “phone banking” malaise, where loans worth thousands of crores of rupees were sanctioned on the basis of phone calls from influential people.

Talking about his government’s initiatives, he said, “Due to direct benefit transfer, about Rs 2.25 lakh crore has been saved from falling into wrong hands.”