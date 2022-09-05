 Under pressure to frame me, CBI officer committed suicide, alleges Manish Sisodia; agency rejects claim : The Tribune India

Under pressure to frame me, CBI officer committed suicide, alleges Manish Sisodia; agency rejects claim

CBI said its Deputy Legal Advisor Jitendra Kumar was in 'no way connected' with the Delhi excise 'scam' probe

Under pressure to frame me, CBI officer committed suicide, alleges Manish Sisodia; agency rejects claim

Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui

PTI

New Delhi, September 5

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that a CBI officer committed suicide as he was pressed to frame him in a false excise case. He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he only thinks of destabilising governments in non-BJP states by poaching MLAs.

The CBI however, rejected his claim. The CBI said its Deputy Legal Advisor Jitendra Kumar was in "no way connected" with the Delhi excise "scam" probe.

The CBI refuted Sisodia's claims as "mischievous and misleading", saying his statements were is "an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation in Delhi Excise Policy case".

"The CBI strongly refutes this mischievous and misleading statement by Sisodia. It is clarified that the gentleman officer Late Jitendra Kumar was in no way connected with the investigation of this case.

"He was Deputy Legal Advisor in-charge of prosecution; in which capacity he was supervising prosecutors who are conducting the trial of already charge-sheeted cases in Delhi," the CBI said in a statement.

It said that according to the Delhi Police, which is conducting inquest proceedings into the death, the officer has not held anyone responsible for his death in his suicide note.

"The Excise policy case is under investigation. As such no clean chit has been given to any of the accused. The mischievous and misleading statement of Sisodia is an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation in Delhi Excise Policy case, and also amounting to interference in the inquest proceedings into the death of the gentleman officer," the CBI said.

On August 19, the federal probe agency had raided 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence, after filing an FIR over alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

Sisodia has been claiming that he has been "made an accused in a false case to stop the march of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal" who, he believes, has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"A CBI officer was pressured to frame me in false excise case. He could not take the mental pressure and died by suicide two days ago. This is really unfortunate, I am deeply hurt," Sisodia alleged during a press conference.

"I want to ask PM why officers are being pressured so much that they are forced to take such extreme steps. Arrest me if you want, but don't destroy families of your officers," he added.  

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

