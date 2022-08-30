CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

Ghaziabad, August 30
The CBI has given him a “clean chit” following its search of his locker, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday after a team of the probe agency went through his locker for about two hours.
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team conducted the search at a Punjab National Bank branch in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of the national capital.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy, 2021-22.
The CBI was acting under pressure, Sisodia told reporters after the search was over.
"I am happy that I got a clean chit from the CBI in searches today. They have found nothing (incriminating) from searches of my locker or residence," Sisodia told reporters here.
Earlier in the morning, camera crews jostled with each other and curious crowds gathered to see what was happening as Sisodias as well as the CBI team arrived at the bank.
“The CBI is welcome,” Sisodia had said in a tweet on Monday.
"Tomorrow, the CBI is coming to check our bank locker. They did not find anything during a 14-hour raid at my residence on August 19. They won't find anything in the locker too. The CBI is welcome. My family and I will extend full cooperation in the probe," the deputy chief minister said in his tweet in Hindi.
On August 19, the federal probe agency had raided 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence.
