CBI questions Bihar Dy CM’s aide in job scam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 8

A day after filing a charge sheet against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti among others, the CBI today questioned the private secretary of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with alleged land for jobs scam in the Railways, officials said.

Sanjay Yadav, who had served as private secretary to Tejashwi during his first tenure as Deputy CM in 2015 as well, was summoned earlier also but he had challenged the CBI notices before the Delhi High Court, they said.

Officials said Sanjay arrived at the agency headquarters here in the morning where he was confronted with questions relating to the case.

The agency has kept the investigation open with respect to other suspects, the officials said.