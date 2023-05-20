 CBI questions TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee for more than 9 hours over school jobs scam : The Tribune India

CBI questions TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee for more than 9 hours over school jobs scam

Agency-raj of an authoritarian government at Centre makes our task challenging: Mamata Banerjee

CBI questions TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee for more than 9 hours over school jobs scam

Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee leaves after appearing before CBI in connection with alleged teachers recruitment scam, in Kolkata, Saturday, May 20, 2023. PTI



PTI

Kolkata, May 20

CBI officers questioned TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, who appeared before them Saturday as part of the agency’s probe into the school jobs scam, for more than 9 hours before letting the young politician off.

Banerjee told newspersons keeping vigil outside the CBI’s office at Nizam Palace here, that the questioning was a waste of time for both him and the investigative agency’s officers, but that he “cooperated in all that was asked”.

“I was questioned for 9 and-a-half hours by CBI …Questioning was a waste of time for them (CBI officers) as well as for me,” said Banerjee after emerging from Nizam Palace.

He claimed the real reason why he was called in was because, he had refused to be a “pet dog of Delhi’s bosses” and that is why he has been “targeted”.

He also alleged that while TMC leaders who were unwilling to bend were being harassed, BJP leaders who had been involved in various cases were allowed to go scot-free.

Banerjee’s name cropped up in a complaint filed by Kuntal Ghosh, a local businessman and an accused in the school jobs scam, where he alleged that central investigating agencies were pressuring him to name Abhishek Banerjee in the case.

The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, entered the CBI office at 10:58 am and came out at around 8:40 pm, “I don’t blame them (CBI officers), as they are acting on orders from the BJP. However, such harassment will not deter me from continuing my mass outreach campaign or put an end to our political battle with the BJP,” he said.

Reacting to the questioning of the MP and the accusations that the saffron party had a hand in it, the BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “The party has nothing to do with the CBI probe. If the TMC leaders have nothing to hide, why are they so bothered about being summoned and making such allegations?”

“I dare the CBI to arrest me if they have any proof of corruption against me. They have been probing many cases in Bengal for the last several years. They should arrest me if they have any proof against me,” Abhishek said.

The two-time TMC MP from Diamond Harbour has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) twice in the coal pilferage case in the agency’s office in the national capital in 2021 and also in Kolkata in 2022.

CBI officers are believed to have asked the TMC leader on Saturday why Kuntal Ghosh has alleged that he was being pressured to name him, according to sources.

Abhishek is believed to have stated that he has no knowledge of the reasons behind Ghosh’s statement.

A senior CBI officer told PTI that the TMC leader, was questioned in three shifts.

As her nephew was being questioned by the CBI, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted that the centre’s “agency-raj” has made her task of running the state challenging.

“The agency-raj of an authoritarian government at the centre makes our task challenging, but millions (all) over the country are with us in our march,” Banerjee said on Twitter.

Before driving to the probe agency’s offices, the TMC leader wrote a letter to the CBI informing it of his decision to move the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order which allows investigative agencies CBI and ED to question him.

“At the very onset, I state that I am rather shocked to find that the notice under reference was served upon me ... providing me less than a day’s time to comply,” he wrote.

Stating that he was in the midst of a two-month-long state-wide yatra to connect with the people of West Bengal, he said that while he wished to cooperate with the agencies and hence was abiding with the summons, it should be noted that he had “preferred a Special Leave Petition before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, thereby challenging the order dated 18.05.2023 (passed by Calcutta High Court)”.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid at the residence of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, considered to be close to TMC top brass, in connection with its probe into the school jobs scam, an official of the central agency said.

The official said the raid which was still on, was carried out at the Behala house of ‘Kalighat er Kaku’ (Kalighat’s uncle) as he is popularly known.

On March 15, Bhadra appeared before the CBI for his alleged involvement in illegal appointments made in different state-run and state-aided schools in West Bengal.

While the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the criminal aspect of the scam, the ED is looking into the money trail involved in the alleged irregularities in school recruitment.

Abhishek Banerjee, who was on the campaign trail in Bankura in western Bengal, had rushed back to Kolkata Friday night to answer the summons sent by the central investigative agency.

The investigative agency’s summons came within 24 hours of the Calcutta High Court dismissing on Thursday, a petition filed by Banerjee seeking recall of a previous court order, which said that investigative agencies such as CBI and ED could interrogate him in the teacher recruitment scam.

An attempt on Friday to get a division bench and, after that, the chief justice of Calcutta High Court to hear his revision plea did not yield results.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Canada-based terrorist's 2 aides held at Delhi airport

2
Diaspora

With arrest of Indian mom, mystery of newborn girl shockingly left to die in forest solved in US

3
Punjab

Bid to free 45,000 acres of prime land in Punjab

4
Nation

RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation

5
Himachal

NMC withholds recognition to Mandi medical college

6
Nation

Over 2.31 crore, 1 kg gold found in basement of Yojana Bhawan in Jaipur

7
Punjab

FIR registered against excise officer over graft

8
Nation

CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at 6 AIIMS

9
Chandigarh

Two Chandigarh University students held for thrashing teacher with sticks

10
Amritsar

SGPC executive meet today; speculation rife, Akal Takht chief may be replaced

Don't Miss

View All
Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Kangra tea leaves for European markets
Himachal

Kangra tea leaves for European markets

Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Top News

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

Centre said top court was wrong in not considering its plea ...

Indian Air Force temporarily grounds MiG-21 squadrons after Rajasthan crash that killed three

Indian Air Force temporarily grounds MiG-21 squadrons after Rajasthan crash that killed three

‘All MiG-21 aircraft currently undergoing technical evaluati...

Services row: Delhi Government will challenge Centre's ordinance in Supreme Court, says Kejriwal

Centre’s ordinance ‘unconstitutional’, will challenge it in Supreme Court: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Calling ordinance an attack on federal structure, he said he...

Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government gives ‘in-principle’ nod for 5 guarantees in first Cabinet meet

Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government gives ‘in-principle’ nod for 5 guarantees in first Cabinet meet

To cost exchequer Rs 50,000 crore annually

PM Modi meets Ukranian President Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 summit in Hiroshima

India will do whatever possible to find solution to Ukraine conflict: PM Modi to Zelenskyy

It is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders af...


Cities

View All

India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

SGPC executive meet today; speculation rife, Akal Takht chief may be replaced

Simranjit Singh Mann urges SGPC: Set up Panthic channel to telecast Gurbani from Golden Temple

2 Pakistani drones downed by BSF along International Border in Punjab's Amritsar; 2.6 kg drugs seized

325 meters found stashed in Amritsar; PSPCL officials under lens

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

Panjab University convocation: VP Dhankhar asks students to keep nation first, awards honorary degrees to Sudha Murty, Ranjan Gogoi

Panjab University convocation: VP Dhankhar asks students to keep nation first, awards honorary degrees to Sudha Murty, Ranjan Gogoi

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi completes PhD in Political Science, gets certificate at Panjab varsity convocation

NGT allows Chandigarh to set aside Rs 282 crore for waste management

Panic as 2 drums explode at Dera Bassi pharma unit

Saint Kabir, Chandigarh: Refusal of recognition to school under Punjab and Haryana High Court lens

Services row: Delhi Government will challenge Centre's ordinance in Supreme Court, says Kejriwal

Centre’s ordinance ‘unconstitutional’, will challenge it in Supreme Court: Delhi CM Kejriwal

LG versus Delhi government: Constitution Bench verdict enabled Centre to have last laugh

CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Services row: Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', attempt to snatch power from Delhi govt, says AAP

Delhi ministers protest delay in clearing Services Secy transfer file

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

Man attacks granthi with sharp weapon in Sultanpur Lodhi's Gurdwara Hatt Sahib, nabbed

Youth beaten to death, protesters block NH for 7 hrs

Phagwara gets centre to make youth job-ready

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku gets going, reviews progress on Adampur airport

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Man kills friend in Jagraon, held

Thief lands in police dragnet in Ludhiana

Fresh bids to be invited for treatment of legacy waste near Kakka village

Ludhiana Civil Hospital contractual employees to go on strike

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Punjabi University launches two new programmes

PO nabbed with 110-kg poppy husk in Patiala

Work begins on community centre at Bassi Pathana village

Firm gives Rs 1 lakh for construction of cowshed