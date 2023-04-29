CBI quizzes Satya Pal Malik for hours over J&K ‘insurance scam’

New Delhi, April 28

A team of CBI personnel today visited the residence of former Governor Satya Pal Malik here and questioned him for nearly five hours as part of the probe into the alleged insurance scam in Jammu & Kashmir, which came in the public domain when he had claimed that he was offered bribes to clear related files, sources said.

Satya Pal Malik

They said a team of investigators went to the Som Vihar residence of Malik in RK Puram around 11.45 am to seek clarifications with regard to his claims.

The exercise of seeking his clarifications on certain issues continued for nearly five hours during which several questions were asked to him in relation to his statements recorded with the CBI last year in the case, the sources said. This is the second time in seven months that Malik was quizzed by the CBI.

Officials in the CBI, however, clarified that Malik was not an accused or a suspect in the case. His statement was recorded in October last year after he concluded his gubernatorial responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and Meghalaya, they added.

As the CBI’s notice to him for further clarifications in the case came soon after his fresh allegations against the government, Malik in a tweet had said, “I have exposed the sins of some people by speaking the truth. Maybe that’s why I have been called. I am the son of a farmer, I will not panic. I stand by the truth.”

The CBI has registered two FIRs in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by Malik in awarding contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik had claimed that he was offered Rs 300 crore bribe for clearing two files during his tenure as the J and K Governor between August 23, 2018, and October 30, 2019.

The agency has booked Reliance General Insurance and Trinity Re-Insurance Brokers Limited as accused in its FIR related to the medical insurance scheme for J and K employees. The scheme had reportedly been cleared by Malik at a state administrative council meeting on August 31, 2018. The scheme was subsequently scrapped.

In the second FIR about alleged malpractices in the awarding of contracts for the civil work package of the Kiru hydroelectric power project, the CBI had alleged that the guidelines related to e-tendering were not followed. — TNS

Two FIRs

