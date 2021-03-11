CBI raids Amargarh AAP MLA over Rs 40 cr loan 'fraud'; Rs 16L, papers seized

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

The CBI today conducted raids on three premises linked to Amargarh AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in Sangrur in a case of alleged Rs 40 crore bank loan fraud.

Political vendetta The BJP is misusing agencies to target us. I’ve done nothing wrong and have no role in my family’s business which is headed by my brother. — Jaswant S Gajjan Majra, Amargarh MLA

CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said Rs 16.57 lakh, 88 foreign currency notes, some property and bank papers and incriminating documents were seized. Sources said the CBI also seized 94 blank cheques bearing signatures of different persons along with copies of Aadhaar cards.

The case was registered against the MLA, Tara Corporation Ltd (renamed as Malaudh Agro Ltd) based at Gaunspura, Malerkotla, and others on the complaint of Bank of India, Ludhiana branch. Joshi said Majra was one of the directors of the company.

His brothers Balwant Singh and Kulwant Singh and nephew Tejinder Singh, all directors and guarantors, were also booked, the official said, adding another firm Tara Health Foods Ltd was also named in the FIR.

As per the complaint, the firm was sanctioned loans in four instalments during 2011-14. It was alleged the firm concealed hypothecated stock and diverted book debts with malafide intention so that the same were not made available to the bank for inspection and effecting recovery.

An alleged loss of Rs 40.92 crore was caused to the bank, Joshi said. It was also alleged the loan was not used for the purpose for which it was availed.