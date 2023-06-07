CBI raids multiple locations in Bengal linked with job scam in civic bodies

Kolkata, June 7
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment in civic bodies, an official said.
Sleuths of the central agency started search operations on Wednesday morning in 14 municipalities, including South Dum, Panihati, Kanchrapara, Chinsurah and Dum Dum.
The CBI teams also raided the office of the state urban development department in the Salt Lake area, he said.
According to the official, allegations of cash-for-jobs had surfaced over appointments of personnel in these civic bodies for which the search operations were taking place.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia meet sports minister Anurag Thakur
Government had invited wrestlers for talks
Cabinet approves Rs 143 hike in paddy MSP
The highest increase is in moong MSP, which will be Rs 8,558...
BKU (Charuni) activists sit on dharna in Haryana's Shahabad against arrest of union leaders
Gurnam Singh Charuni and several other union leaders were ar...
Ahead of PM Modi's Washington visit, India and US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas
Modi will visit US from June 21 to 24
Joint action committee of Punjab colleges starts 5-day dharna to oppose centralised counselling
Protest in front of Jalandhar DC’s office