CBI raids sites of realtors in DHFL-Yes Bank fraud

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 30

The CBI today conducted raids at multiple premises of prominent builders, including Ashwini Bhonsale, Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka, in Mumbai and Pune in connection with the DHFL-Yes Bank corruption case, officials said.

The officials said the probe agency suspected that their companies were used to channel alleged illicit money in the Yes Bank-DHFL loan fraud case.

Balwa and Goenka had earlier been charged as accused by the CBI in the 2G spectrum case, but were acquitted by a special court in 2018.

The CBI has now knocked on their doors in a 2020 corruption case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, Kapil Wadhawan of DHFL and others. The officials said the searches were conducted at eight locations in Mumbai and Pune, but at present nothing could be said about the role of the people.

The CBI recently arrested Sanjay Chhabria of Radius Developers in the case. The agency has alleged that Kapoor entered into a criminal conspiracy with Wadhawan for extending financial assistance to DHFL though Yes Bank in return for substantial undue benefits to himself and his family members through companies held by them, they said.