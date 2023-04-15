CBI raids TMC MLA’s premises in job ‘scam’

New Delhi, April 14
The CBI today said it had conducted searches at six locations in West Bengal’s Birbhum, Murshidabad and Kolkata, including the premises of the TMC MLA from the Burwan Assembly constituency, in connection with the teachers’ recruitment “scam”.
Officials in the CBI alleged that MLA Jiban Krishna Saha was the main conduit, who was allegedly collecting money from aspirants for recruitment of teachers for classes IX-X.
During the searches, several incriminating materials, including the list of the candidates and amounts mentioned against the teachers to be recruited, were recovered, a spokesperson said.
