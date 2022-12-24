CBI searches WB education office

Kolkata, December 23
A CBI team conducted searches at the headquarters of the West Bengal Education Department near Kolkata on Friday in connection with its investigation into the alleged teacher recruitment irregularities.
It searched several computers and went through various documents at different offices in Bikash Bhawan. The agency also sealed a warehouse of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.
