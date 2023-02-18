CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy case tomorrow

New Delhi, February 18
The CBI has called Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case nearly three months after filing the charge sheet in the case, officials said on Saturday.
Sisodia, called on Sunday for questioning, has not been named as an accused in the charge sheet, they said.
Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally were among the seven accused named in the charge sheet.
It is alleged that the Delhi government's policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.
“It was further alleged that irregularities were committed, including in modifications in the Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 licence without approval, etc.
"It was also alleged that illegal gains on account of these acts were diverted to public servants concerned by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts," the CBI spokesperson had said.
