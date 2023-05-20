CBI summons Trinamool’s Abhishek in WB job ‘scam’

New Delhi, May 19
The CBI has served summons on TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee to appear at its Kolkata office on Saturday in connection with its investigation into the school recruitment scam, officials said today.
On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court had dismissed a petition filed by Banerjee seeking recall of a previous order of the court, which said investigative agencies such as the CBI and the ED could interrogate him in the recruitment scam, according to an agency report.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation
Can be deposited, exchanged from May 23 to Sept 30 | DeMo gh...
No regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani
Says SEBI probe has drawn a blank
In Hiroshima for G7, PM to meet Zelenskyy
Will address summit on global challenges I To hold four bila...
Sidda, DK meet Rahul in Delhi ahead of Karnataka swearing-in ceremony
25 MLAs expected to be sworn in