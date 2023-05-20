CBI summons Trinamool’s Abhishek in WB job ‘scam’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 19

The CBI has served summons on TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee to appear at its Kolkata office on Saturday in connection with its investigation into the school recruitment scam, officials said today.

On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court had dismissed a petition filed by Banerjee seeking recall of a previous order of the court, which said investigative agencies such as the CBI and the ED could interrogate him in the recruitment scam, according to an agency report.