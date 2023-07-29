New Delhi, July 29
The CBI has taken over the investigation in a case of alleged sexual assault on two women by a mob in Manipur in May, officials said on Saturday.
A video purportedly shot on May 4, showing the two women being paraded naked, went viral earlier this month, resulting in a massive uproar across the country.
The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a reference from the Union home ministry, the officials said.
The CBI has taken over the FIR registered by the Manipur police against unidentified people in accordance with its procedure.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI takes over probe in Manipur ‘sexual assault’ case
The CBI has taken over the FIR registered by the Manipur ool...
Chennai publisher, blogger arrested for alleged comments on judiciary over Manipur violence
The arrest is made on Saturday morning by the Perambalur dis...
MPs from opposition alliance INDIA to visit Manipur today
The delegation, which includes Congress leader in the Lok Sa...
BJP rejigs team for Lok Sabha polls: Tariq Mansoor named vice president in big Pasmanda Muslim push; Sanjay Bandi, Anil Antony also in
CT Ravi, Dilip Saikia dropped as general secretaries
Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express searched at Haryana's Sonipat after 'bomb' threat
The train searched by a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad