CBI to look into Manipur mother-boy torching case

Imphal, August 20

The incident of a seven-year-old boy of mixed Kuki-Meitei parentage being burnt alive along with his mother and aunt are among 20 cases handed over by the Manipur Police to the CBI, which has begun its probe into the ethnic clashes that erupted in the state on May 3, officials said.

The clashes broke out between Kukis and Meiteis after a tribal solidarity march was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Over 160 people have been killed and several hundreds injured in the violence.

The boy, Tonsing Hangsing, was killed when an ambulance being escorted by the police was attacked by a mob and set ablaze in West Imphal district’s Iroisemba on June 4.

His mother and aunt -- Meena Hangsing and Lydia Lourembam -- were taking him to a hospital in the Manipur capital after he suffered a bullet injury in his head during a shootout. While the boy’s mother was from the Meitei community, his father was a Kuki.

Officials of the CBI have been handed over two FIRs -- one filed by the police at the Lamphel station and the other filed by the boy’s father -- Joshua Hangsing -- at the Kangpokpi police station.

The case at the Lamphel police station has been registered under sections pertaining to murder while the one at Kangpokpi has been registered under attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Tonsing, with his mother and aunt, both Meitei Christians, were in the ambulance along with a driver and a nurse when the mob attacked them, officials said. — PTI

