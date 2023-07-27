CBI to take over Manipur sexual assault case, will seek trial outside the state

New Delhi, July 27
The CBI will probe the case of sexual assault on two women who were stripped and paraded by a mob in Manipur and the government will seek its trial outside the state, officials said on Thursday.
The trial would be sought to be held in a court in neighbouring Assam, they said.
The officials also said the Union Home Ministry is in touch with both Meitei and Kuki groups and talks are in an advanced stage to restore normalcy in Manipur.
The nearly three-month-long ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed over 160 lives. A video of the May 4 incident involving the two women went viral over social media earlier this month, sparking nationwide outrage.
The opposition seized the opportunity to corner the Modi government over the issue which has rocked the Monsoon session of Parliament since it began on July 20.
