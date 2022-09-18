CBI wants Tejashwi Yadav’s bail cancelled in IRCTC case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 17

The CBI today moved a court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in the alleged Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam, officials said. The officials also confirmed that the court of Special Judge Geetanjali Goel had issued a notice on the agency’s plea to Yadav and sought his response on the matter.

In its plea, the CBI is learnt to have said the senior RJD leader had “threatened” its officials during a press conference, thereby influencing the case. The court had in October 2018 granted bail to Tejashwi after he appeared before it in pursuance to summons issued against him in the matter. The Enforcement Directorate had also filed a chargesheet in the case.

The scam relates to the IRCTC hotels’ maintenance contract case in which the CBI had charged 12 persons and two companies. There were alleged irregularities in the allotment of contracts of two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Odisha’s Puri in 2006 to a private firm involving a bribe in the form of a three-acre commercial plot at a prime location in Patna.