Excise policy case: CBI will question CM Kejriwal on 'untraceable' file

New Delhi, April 15
The CBI will question Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday on crucial points related to its probe into the alleged excise policy scam in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested by the agency on February 26.
Officials said the CBI may ask the Chief Minister about the policy formulation process and an “untraceable” that was earlier slated to be put up before the Council of Ministers. The officials said the file containing opinion of an expert committee and the public and legal opinions on the policy was not kept before the council and remains untraceable. The CBI team may also question Kejriwal on the statements of other accused in which they had indicated the manner in which policy was allegedly influenced to favour some liquor businessmen and the South liquor lobby, the officials said.
In addition, officials may also seek to know his role in the formulation of the policy and his knowledge about alleged influence being cast by the traders and South lobby members. His replies on other topics may also be sought.
