 CBSE Class 10 result declared; 93.12 students pass exam : The Tribune India

The board has announced it will not publish the merit list to avoid ‘unhealthy competition’

Students at a Delhi school after the result. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



PTI

New Delhi, May 12

The CBSE on Friday declared the Class 10 result with 93.12 per cent of students clearing the exam, a dip of 1.28 percentage points from last year.

The board has also announced it will not publish the merit list to avoid "unhealthy competition".

The board has also decided to scrap awarding first, second and third divisions based on students' scores, officials said.

Girls have outperformed boys once again, recording a pass percentage of 94.25. The pass percentage of boys stood at 92.27.

"No merit list will be declared by the CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among the students. However, the board will issue merit certificates to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in various subjects," a senior board official said.

The pass percentage last year was 94.4.

Over 1.34 lakh students have been placed in the compartment category. 

