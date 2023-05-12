CBSE declares Class 12 result; 87.33 per cent students pass exam

New Delhi, May 12
The CBSE on Friday declared the Class 12 result.
Around 87.33 per cent of students passed the exam. Last year, the pass percentage was 92.71. The pass percentage of girls is 90.68, 6.01 per cent higher than that of boys.
As per the earlier decision of the Board to avoid unhealthy competition among students, no merit list has been declared by the CBSE. Also, the Board is not awarding first, second or third divisions to its students.
However, the board will issue merit certificates to 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects.
