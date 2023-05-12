CBSE results: Over 3.08 lakh students score above 90 pc, down by over 63,000 since last year

PTI

New Delhi, May 12

Over 3.08 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent in the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams, while over 66,000 secured scores above 95 per cent, the board announced on Friday.

While the number of students who scored above 90 per cent and 95 per cent has gone down in both the classes when compared to last year, CBSE officials said it would be wrong to draw a comparison as the academic session was split into two terms last year because of the pandemic.

Last year, over 3.71 lakh students scored above 90 per cent marks and 98,340 candidates scored above 95 per cent in both the classes.

The board has scrapped the practice of announcing merit lists and awarding divisions on the basis of marks to discourage unhealthy competition among students.

In Class 12, 1,12,838 (1.12 lakh) students scored above 90 per cent and 22,622 candidates secured above 95 per cent marks. Among those who scored above 90 per cent, 271 are from Children With Special Needs (CSWN) category, while 44 CSWN students scored above 95 per cent.

Last year, 1,34,797 candidates scored above 90 per cent in Class 12, while 33,432 candidates scored above 95 per cent.

However, in 2019 (pre-pandemic academic session), the number of students scoring above 90 per cent and 95 per cent was 94,299 and 17,693, respectively.

“During the last academic session, the exams were conducted in two parts and the syllabus was split into two terms as a one-time measure in view of the pandemic. This year, the board resumed the annual one-term practice like pre-pandemic years wherein students had to give exams of the entire syllabus at once,” a senior board official said.

“Therefore, a valid comparison can only be drawn with pre-pandemic years and the pass percentage has increased from pre-pandemic year 2019,” the official added.

In Class 10, 1,95,799 (1.95 lakh) candidates have scored above 90 per cent while 44,297 scored above 95 per cent. Among those who scored above 90 per cent, 278 are from CSWN category, while 58 CSWN students scored above 95 per cent.

Last year, 2,36,993 candidates scored above 90 per cent in Class 10, while 64,908 candidates scored above 95 per cent.

However, in 2019, the number of students scoring above 90 per cent and 95 per cent was 2,25,143 and 57,256, respectively.