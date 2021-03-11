CCTV footage of Noida mall brawl that left one dead surfaces

Noida, May 1

The CCTV footage of a Noida mall bar, where a 30-year-customer was beaten to death by staff and bouncers on April 25, shows that a heated argument had taken place before the shocking incident.

The footage show that Brijesh Rai was trying to click photos and record a video at Garden Galleria’s Lost Lemons Bar after a spat over the bill, which led to the argument. Rai resisted the bar bouncers when they tried to stop him and soon they started beating him.

All the bouncers could be seen joining in beating Rai, who was with his friends.

Rai fell on the ground but bouncers and other staff kept on beating him. He sustained severe injuries and subsequently died.

A murder case was lodged by the Noida police and so far they have arrested seven persons in this connection. Two accused are on the still on the run. IANS