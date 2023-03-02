Supreme Court ruling on EC: CEC and ECI members should immediately resign, says Congress

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, March 2

While welcoming the Supreme Court order today with regard to the appointment of CEC and ECs, Congress party on Thursday said that a similar formula should be adopted for selection of the Chief of the Enforcement Directorate also.

Addressing a press conference here today, Abhishek Manu Singvi, Congress spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member, said the ED was like a “coalition partner” of the ruling BJP at the Centre.

"Cases registered by the ED has increases manifold since 2014. Ninety-five per cent of the cases are against the government's political opponents", Singvi said and added that if an accused joined the BJP, charges against the person was dropped.

Asked why the process of appointment of ECI members and chief was not changed when the Congress was in power, Singvi said that the kind of "micromanagement" that one could see now did not take place before.

"Times have changed drastically. One cannot compare the present times with the past", the Congress leader said.

Singvi also said that the incumbent CEC and ECI members should immediately resign in deference to the Apex court's order.