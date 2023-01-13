CEC takes stock of arrangements for Tripura poll, says committed to fair election

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 12

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar today reviewed arrangements for the Tripura Assembly elections and said the authorities were all geared up for the smooth conduct of the polls, scheduled in February-March.

Briefing the media in Tripura capital Agartala, the CEC said the Election Commission had held meetings with various stakeholders. “We had an in-depth discussion with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, representatives of political parties, District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police and enforcement agencies for two days,” said Kumar, who reached Tripura yesterday.

Improvement during bjp rule Tripura regularly witnessed incidents of rape, bandh, extortion and other corrupt activities when the communists ruled the state. All these menaces were removed when the BJP came to power. —JP Nadda, BJP chief

Tripura had 3,328 polling stations and each would have a micro-observer to ensure free and fair elections, he said, adding that three-tier security arrangements from polling stations to strong rooms would be put in place. The Centre has already sent 100 companies of security personnel to Tripura for the election.