Census exercise postponed again

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 6

The exercise to carry out the decennial Census has been further postponed, at least till September 30, as the office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India conveyed that the date of freezing of administrative boundaries has been extended till June 30.

The housing listing phase of the Census and the exercise to update the National Population Register (NPR) were scheduled to be carried out across the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020, but were postponed due to the Covid outbreak.