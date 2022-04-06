Centre: 20 states confirm no oxygen-linked Covid death

New Delhi, April 5
Despite the severe second wave of Covid-19 visibly claiming lives on account of oxygen shortage, none of the state governments or UTs have confirmed any oxygen related fatality so far.
In a written answer to the Rajya Sabha today, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar said 20 states and UTs had so far responded to the Centre’s query with respect to the number of Covid deaths due to oxygen shortage, but none had confirmed any link.
“As on April 4, 2022, states and UTs have reported 5,21,358 deaths due to Covid-19 in the country. The Centre maintains data of total cases and deaths due to Covid-19 reported and updated by states/UTs on a regular basis. Accordingly, the Union Government has requested states/UTs to furnish the details as asked for. Twenty states/UTs have responded and none of these have reported confirmed death due to oxygen shortage,” Pawar said. She said the Union Health Ministry sent 11 reminders to states and UTs asking for information on oxygen-related fatalities.
Government’s claim
- The Union Government has requested states/UTs to furnish details on deaths due to oxygen shortage
- Twenty states/UTs have responded and none of these have reported confirmed death due to oxygen shortage
