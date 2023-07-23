Centre: 75% of HC judges since 2018 from general pool

New Delhi, July 22
More than 75 per cent of judges appointed to high courts since 2018 belonged to the general category, the Centre has informed Parliament.
As per information provided by the candidates recommended to appointment as judges, of 604 HC Judges appointed since 2018 till July 17 this year, 458 judges belonged to the general category, MoS for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Lok Sabha.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Raigad landslide toll reaches 27, 81 still missing; intensive search operation on
Massive landslide at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra’s Rai...
Juvenile among 2 more Manipur suspects held; 6 behind bars so far
Naga groups want trial by fast-track court | Meiteis flee Mi...
Friction deepens, Parliament session washout looms
Debate on crime must cover Opposition-ruled states too: Govt