Centre: 75% of HC judges since 2018 from general pool

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 22

More than 75 per cent of judges appointed to high courts since 2018 belonged to the general category, the Centre has informed Parliament.

As per information provided by the candidates recommended to appointment as judges, of 604 HC Judges appointed since 2018 till July 17 this year, 458 judges belonged to the general category, MoS for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Lok Sabha.