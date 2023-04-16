Centre, agencies should mediate, not litigate: CJI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 15

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has emphasised the need for adopting mediation for dispute resolution, saying it would reduce caseload and portray justice as collaborative, rather than adversarial.

Speaking at a national conference on “Mediation at the Dawn of Golden Age”, organised by ‘Samadhan’ at the Delhi High Court, the CJI said, “The motto of the Union Government and its agencies should be ‘mediate, not litigate’. The government must adopt the robes of a friend, a partner and a problem solver.”

“Women, especially those belonging to marginalised communities, have often found formal legal proceedings to be alienating, having been historically prevented from accessing law on an equal footing. To mitigate this alienation, dispute resolution mechanisms, such as mediation, where parties express their grievances directly, take a step forward in making the law less intimidating,” the CJI said.

“We stand at the dawn of the golden age of mediation. Mediation should not be considered as just an alternative dispute resolution mechanism,” the CJI said in a statement. “Mediation offers citizens a forum to not only determine the outcomes of their disputes, but also determine the criteria and standards by which those outcomes are evaluate,” the Chief Justice of India said.