Centre announces 1,082 police medals for gallantry, good service

Six officers received the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, while 24 were honoured with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 14

The Centre today announced 1,082 medals for personnel of central and state police forces on the eve of the 76th Independence Day, with the CRPF bagging the maximum 109 of 347 gallantry awards, while the Jammu and Kashmir Police getting 108.

Among other forces, who received the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 19 went to the Border Security Force (BSF) and six each to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in an official statement.

Besides 347 PMG, the other two categories of the decorations are 87 President’s police medals for distinguished service and 648 police medals for meritorious service.

In terms of internal security theatre across the country, among those who have been honoured with gallantry awards, 204 personnel received the medals for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir, 80 for displaying bravery in Naxal-hit areas and 14 for showing bravery in North-East region, the MHA said in the statement.

Besides Jammu and Kashmir, among the state and Union Territory (UT) police forces, 42 gallantry medals have been given to Maharashtra and 15 to Chhattisgarh.

Among the police forces of northern states, barring J&K, none from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh has been awarded the PMG. But two from the Punjab Police were awarded medals for distinguished service and one each from Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Meritorious service medals have been announced for 14 personnel of the Punjab Police, while 12 named from Haryana and three from Himachal Pradesh. From the UT of Chandigarh two police personnel have been named for medals for their meritorious service.

Among the investigative and intelligence agencies 34 personnel of Intelligence Bureau (eight for distinguished and 26 for meritorious) named to receive the awards, whereas 24 CBI personnel (six for distinguished and 24 for meritorious service) have been named for the medals. Only three personnel (one for distinguished and two for meritorious service) of NIA have been selected for the awards.

  • CBI officers probing the coal scam case and tasked with internal vigilance are among the 30 sleuths of the agency awarded with police medals
  Six officers received the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, while 24 were honoured with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service

