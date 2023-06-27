Centre approves mass promotion of 1,592 assistant section officers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 27

The government today announced that it has approved the mass promotion of 1,592 assistant section officers to the post of section officers with immediate effect.

Minister of State (MoS) for personnel Jitendra Singh, while announcing this, said the promotion orders would be issued soon by the respective cadre controlling authorities.

“Government has been granting mass promotions to employees to motivate them and overcome the problem of long stagnation. Another 2,000 promotions in ASO and other grades are in process and hopefully, they will get promoted by this year-end,” the Minister said.

The move assumes significance as the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers’ association had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to ensure the promotion of ASOs to the grade of Section Officers.

“The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, has approved the mass promotion of 1,592 officials working in the capacity of ASOs to the post of section officers on an ad-hoc basis with immediate effect,” he said.

The Minister said in the last nine years, under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the government has periodically reviewed the longstanding stagnation issues in various central ministries that are a legacy of the past due to pending court cases, lack of vacancies in higher grades and other personnel issues.

He said, last year also about 9,000 mass promotions were made and before that, the DoPT granted 4,000 promotions in the preceding three years.

Singh said he personally feels disturbed to come across cases where some of the employees working in the lowest rung of the administration spend their entire service tenure of 30 to 35 years without securing a single promotion.

The minister said he has discussed the issue with all the senior officers in the personnel ministry and several innovative means have been evolved to avoid stagnation at the middle and lower rungs of the administration.