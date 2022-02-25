Centre asks states, UTs to allow relaxation of Covid curbs

New Delhi, February 25
The Union Home Ministry on Friday asked states and union territories to consider relaxing Covid curbs for social, sports, entertainment, academic and religious events as well as night curfew hours in view of the substantial decline in the number of cases.
Issuing Covid guidelines for March, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also suggested the implementation of a risk assessment-based approach on the opening of economic activities as suggested by the Union Health Ministry recently.
“Accordingly, after a careful analysis of the local situation, relaxation in various activities may be considered, such as social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival-related gatherings; night curfew; operations of public transport; shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms, spas, restaurants and bars; opening of schools, colleges, offices, and other commercial activities,” the communication said.
In the guidelines sent to chief secretaries of all states and UTs, the home secretary also emphasised that the wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, hand hygiene and ventilation in closed spaces, as mandated in the National Directives for Covid Management, should continue to be enforced.
He said states and UTs should continue with testing and surveillance, clinical management, vaccination and implementation of Covid- appropriate behaviour for managing Covid.
“I would, therefore, urge you to take necessary action in line with the aforesaid Ministry of Health and Family Welfare advisory, dated February 18, 2022 and for the enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour,” Bhalla said.
