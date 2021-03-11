Centre assures on ample fertiliser stock; asks states, UTs to take action against hoarders and profiteers

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, May 3

Allaying apprehensions, the Centre has voice-amplified through its Union Ministers the availability of ample stock of fertilisers than the expected demand for the current Kharif season. At the same time, it cautioned states/UTs to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers.

This should bring cheers to the farming community in the backdrop of concerns of shortage and possible rise of fertilisers’ prices.

Co-chairing a joint review meeting on the situation of fertilisers with agriculture ministers of the states and UTs, Union Minister for Chemical and FertilisersDr Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar yesterday homed in on government being cognisant, and on the stick with regard to farmers’ needs.

“Availability of fertilisers in the country is more than the expected demand. There is no need to create panic,” Madaviya told the states in the meeting, which was held virtually.

“Strict action against diversion, hoarding and black marketing of fertilisers will be taken.”

The states must take a note of fertilisers available and needed at each district level and monitor the quantity of fertilisers each farmer bought to avoid malpractice.

He advised states to keep providing farmers with adequate and accurate information regarding availability and “to not create either a panic situation or misinformation related to fertilizer stocks”.

Also, States should make farmers aware of recent trends in the fertilizers market and alternate fertilizers and agriculture practices like use of nano urea, and organic farming should be promoted.

Mandaviya said despite increase in the international prices of Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and its raw materials, the government is providing a subsidy of Rs 2,501 per bag on DAP instead of the existing subsidy of Rs 1,650 per bag which is a 50% increase over the last year’s subsidy rates.

He also advised states to undertake micro-planning of fertiliser movement within the states strictly as per the requirement and do timely unloading of rakes for better utilization of the rolling stock. States were also advised to do adequate prepositioning of fertilizers especially in the Co-operative Channel.

This year, around 2.5 lakh crore subsidy will be given to farmers.

Speaking in the occasion, Tomar said the government is committed to provide support for agriculture, which is a priority sector for it.