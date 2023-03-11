Centre defends exclusion of transgender persons and gay men from blood donation

New Delhi, March 11
The Centre has defended before the Supreme Court the exclusion of transgender persons and gay men from donating blood, saying it's based on substantial scientific evidence which indicated higher prevalence of HIV and Hepatitis B or C among such people.
In an affidavit filed in the top court, the Union Health Ministry said, "The category of persons excluded under the guidelines are those considered at risk for Hepatitis B or C infections ...There is substantial evidence to show that transgender persons, men having sex with men, and female sex workers are at risk for HIV, Hepatitis B or C infections.”
"The right of the recipient to receive a safe blood transfusion far outweighs the right of an individual to donate blood ... constitutional courts should defer to the judgment of domain experts in this regard,” the Centre said, adding both the donor and the recipient needed to have complete faith in the safety of the system, for India’s blood transfusion system to be functional.
The affidavit has been filed in response to a PIL by one Thangjam Santa Singh challenging the Union Health Ministry's blood donor guidelines that prohibited transgender persons and gay men from donating blood. Such an exclusion on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation was "completely arbitrary, unreasonable, and discriminatory and also unscientific,” the petitioner contended.
Narrating the problems faced by transgender people, the PIL sought to highlight how during the Covid-19 pandemic several transgender persons were unable to get blood from their trans-relatives due to the impugned guidelines.
However, maintaining that such issues fell in the executive domain and needed to be viewed from a public health perspective; and not merely an individual rights view, the Centre urged the top court to dismiss the
Subject experts have recommended the exclusion of the two categories from blood donation and in many European countries, most sexually active gay men are similarly excluded, the Centre submitted.
