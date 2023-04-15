Centre denies nod to prosecute 30 soldiers in botched Naga op

Kohima, April 14
The Centre has denied sanction to prosecute 30 Army men who were allegedly involved in the December 2021 killing of 13 civilians in a botched ambush at Oting in Nagaland's Mon district, an official said.
This has been communicated by the Nagaland Police to a court in Mon, where the chargesheet has been filed, as required by the law, said IGP (CID) Roopa M.
“The competent authority (Department of Military Affairs, Ministry of Defence) has conveyed its denial to accord sanction for prosecution against all 30 soldiers,” she said in a release.
The sanction is mandatory for initiating a legal suit against personnel of the security forces for any action taken by them while discharging their duties under Section 197(2) CrPC and Section 6 of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), the release said.
The chargesheet was filed by the Nagaland Police on May 30 last year, Roopa said.
At least six daily-wage earners returning home in a vehicle from Tiru valley coal mine bordering Assam were gunned down allegedly by the security forces in a failed counter-insurgency operation at Oting village on December 4, 2021. Seven more were shot dead later reportedly by the security forces following a scuffle with a group of villagers who had found the bodies in an Army vehicle. — PTI
Killings had triggered clash at oting
- Six daily-wagers returning from coal mine gunned down in failed counter-insurgency operation at Oting village on Dec 4, 2021
- Seven more locals shot dead later by security forces following a scuffle with villagers who found the bodies in Army vehicle
- SIT completed probe on March 24, 2022; sought sanction to prosecute 30 soldiers involved in incident from Defence Ministry
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...
Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border
Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...