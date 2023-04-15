Centre denies nod to prosecute 30 soldiers in botched Naga op

Kohima, April 14

The Centre has denied sanction to prosecute 30 Army men who were allegedly involved in the December 2021 killing of 13 civilians in a botched ambush at Oting in Nagaland's Mon district, an official said.

This has been communicated by the Nagaland Police to a court in Mon, where the chargesheet has been filed, as required by the law, said IGP (CID) Roopa M.

“The competent authority (Department of Military Affairs, Ministry of Defence) has conveyed its denial to accord sanction for prosecution against all 30 soldiers,” she said in a release.

The sanction is mandatory for initiating a legal suit against personnel of the security forces for any action taken by them while discharging their duties under Section 197(2) CrPC and Section 6 of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), the release said.

The chargesheet was filed by the Nagaland Police on May 30 last year, Roopa said.

At least six daily-wage earners returning home in a vehicle from Tiru valley coal mine bordering Assam were gunned down allegedly by the security forces in a failed counter-insurgency operation at Oting village on December 4, 2021. Seven more were shot dead later reportedly by the security forces following a scuffle with a group of villagers who had found the bodies in an Army vehicle. — PTI

Killings had triggered clash at oting