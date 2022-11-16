Centre directs multi-system operators to get registered by November 25

New Delhi, November 16
The government has asked multi-system operators (MSOs) to get themselves registered with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting by November 25, failing which its permissions could be revoked.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had asked MSOs in May to furnish information regarding head-end locations, conditional access system, transport stream/frequency detail, RF feed details, platform service details, CTAV signal distribution areas. STB seeding details, etc, to state-owned Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd officials or teams for monitoring system.
The MSOs were asked to furnish the details on the website -- digitalindiamib.com -- created for the purpose.
"It has come to the notice of the Ministry that some of the MSOs are yet to get registered and furnish the information on the portal," the MIB said in the order on Tuesday.
Invoking powers under Rule 10A of the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994, the ministry asked all MSOs to get themselves registered on the portal and furnish the requisite information on or before November 25.
"In case of failure to furnish the above requested information within the prescribed time limit, it may be construed that MSOs have violated the terms and conditions of the registration granted to them," it said.
