Centre favours stricter social media rules

New Delhi, February 4
Union Minister for Information Technology (IT) Ashwini Vaishnaw today said in the Rajya Sabha that the government was in favour of stricter social media rules, but it could be done only if the Opposition did not raise the issue of right to free speech and there was consensus among the states.
“If there is consensus in the House, we are willing to provide even more strict social media rules. I believe that for the protection of our citizens we must make the rules stricter,” the Minister noted.
He was responding to Congress member Anand Sharma’s related query during Question Hour. —
