Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 20

The Centre on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its verdict that declared the Delhi Government has “legislative and executive power over services”, except for public order, police and land in the national capital, contending it has the effect of “destroying the basic structure of the Constitution”.

Maintaining that the judgment suffered from “an error apparent on the face of the record”, the Centre said it rendered “an extremely broad-based finding without dealing with its submissions and ignored the fact that the functioning of the government in the national capital “affects the nation as a whole”. The Centre said the top court was wrong in not considering its plea to refer the issue to a larger Bench. It sought an open court hearing of the review petition, saying the matter pertained to the functioning of the government machinery of the Government of NCT of Delhi and “grave injustice” would ensue if the request for oral hearing was not allowed.

Review petitions are generally heard by the same Bench “in chamber”—and not in an open court—by a procedure called “hearing by circulation” where advocates representing the parties are not allowed to argue. But in exceptional cases, the top court allows open court hearing, if convinced about its need. In this case, the Review Bench will have to be reconstituted as one of the five judges, Justice MR Shah, retired on May 15. The move came a day after the Centre promulgated an ordinance to create a ‘National Capital Civil Service Authority’ with powers to recommend transfer and posting of Group-A and DANICS officers serving in Delhi.

The Authority comprising Delhi Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Home Secretary of Delhi would make recommendations to the Delhi Lt Governor regarding matters concerning transfers and postings, vigilance and other incidental matters. According to the ordinance, all matters will be decided by the Authority by majority of votes of the members present and in case of any difference of opinion, the Lt Governor’s decision shall be final.

In its May 11 verdict, a five-judge Constitution Bench unanimously said, “If a democratically elected government is not provided with the power to control the officers posted within its domain, then the principle underlying the triple-chain of collective responsibility would become redundant.”

Govt demands open court hearing

The Centre claims the SC ‘wrong’ in not referring the issue to a larger Bench

Says ‘grave injustice’ would ensue if the request for oral hearing not allowed

Review pleas generally heard ‘in chamber’, not in open court