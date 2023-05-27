Centre forms panel to oversee cheetah plan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 26

With the death of two more cheetah cubs at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) on Friday constituted the cheetah project steering committee to review and monitor the progress of the cheetah reintroduction programme.

The committee headed by Dr Rajesh Gopal, Secretary General, Global Tiger Forum, will have 11 members.

Three adult cheetahs and three out of the four cubs born to a female Namibian cheetah have died in a span of around two months at the KNP, prompting questions from several experts on the suitability of the habitat and wildlife management.

Besides, there will be a consulting panel of international cheetah experts, which can be consulted or invited to India as per requirements.

The steering committee will be in force for a period of two years. It will hold at least one meeting every month, besides making field visits when required.